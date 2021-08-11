Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from August 11

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills took to the practice field Wednesday for their final practice ahead of the team's preseason opener Friday against the Detroit Lions.

Before practice head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media.

McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen will not play in Friday's preseason opener. It will be a case by case basis when it comes to who starts, McDermott said some starters will play and some will not.

Running back Zack Moss didn't practice Wednesday, he was on the injury report Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

The team has a travel day Thursday, the preseason opener Friday, an off day on Saturday and then return to the practice field Sunday.