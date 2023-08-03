Watch Now
Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary 2023: Day 7 at St. John Fisher University

Posted at 6:47 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 18:47:38-04

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills completed day seven of training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday.

Head coach Sean McDermott spoke before practice, you can watch his full press conference below.

It was the team's third padded practice of training camp and the next time you'll see the Bills on the field will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Friday for the "Return of the Blue and Red" practice.

The team will use that practice as a learning experience for what it will be like on a gameday.

Quarterback Josh Allen and defensive end Greg Rousseau spoke after practice, you can watch their full press conferences below.

