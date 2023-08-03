Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary 2023: Day 7 at St. John Fisher University

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills completed day seven of training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday.

Head coach Sean McDermott spoke before practice, you can watch his full press conference below.

WATCH: McDermott speaks ahead of day seven of training camp

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks on day seven of training camp

It was the team's third padded practice of training camp and the next time you'll see the Bills on the field will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Friday for the "Return of the Blue and Red" practice.

The team will use that practice as a learning experience for what it will be like on a gameday.

Quarterback Josh Allen and defensive end Greg Rousseau spoke after practice, you can watch their full press conferences below.

WATCH: Allen speaks after day seven of training camp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks on day seven of training camp

WATCH: Rousseau speaks after day seven of training camp