Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary 2023: Day 6 at St. John Fisher University

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills completed day six of training camp on Tuesday and will now head into an off day on Wednesday.

After practice Tuesday Sports Director Matt Bové and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic discussed their takeaways from the six practices.

According to Buscaglia the first few days the defense stood out and then the next few the offense stood out, but on Tuesday it was the defense that stood out again.

"Now it's just a matter of seeing where they go from here as the intensity continues to ramp up," said Buscaglia.

In response to a question from Bové on what they have learned that they didn't know at the start of camp, Buscaglia said he believes that running back James Cook will have a big role in the offense.

Bové and Buscaglia also discussed several other topics, you can watch the full conversation in the video player above.

After practice, running back Damien Harris and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins spoke to the media. You can watch both interviews in full below.

WATCH: Harris speaks after practice

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris speaks on day six of training camp

WATCH: Dawkins speaks after practice

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins speaks on day six of training camp

The Bills will be off Wednesday, practice at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, and then head to Orchard Park on Friday for the “Return of the Blue & Red” practice at Highmark Stadium.