Buffalo Bills trading Kaiir Elam to Dallas Cowboys for two draft picks

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they've traded defensive back Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2025 5th-round pick and a 2026 7th-round pick.

The deal also sends Elam and a 2025 6th-round pick to Dallas in exchange for the two picks.

Tibbetts Take: Elam, a 2022 first-round pick, was not living up to the expectations of his high-draft value, only appearing in 7 games total this past season for the Bills. He became more of a liability on defense than a playmaker that this unit needed.

So perhaps a new opportunity in Dallas is what the 23-year-old needs to re-spark his career. He showed flashes of brilliance going back to the 2023 AFC Wild Card round against Miami in which his late interception on Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson helped seal the deal in Buffalo's win to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

But from that point, it went downhill fast for Elam, despite the coaching staff's steadfast confidence in his abilities. He'll now head to Dallas and provide depth in the cornerback room and could win a starting spot.