Buffalo Bills trade twice, moving out of 1st Round of NFL draft

The Bills trade with Chiefs and Panthers to move out of the 1st round, team holds the first pick of the 2nd round on Friday.
Posted at 12:16 AM, Apr 26, 2024
DETROIT, MI — The Buffalo Bills made two trades on the draft floor Thursday night.

The team was on the clock with its 28th overall pick before dealing it and two other picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in a multiple pick swap.

Later, once again on the clock, the team made a move with the Carolina Panthers to move from the last pick in the First Round to the first pick in the Second Round.

The Second Round of the Draft starts Friday at noon.

