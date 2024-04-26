Buffalo Bills trade twice, moving out of 1st Round of NFL draft

DETROIT, MI — The Buffalo Bills made two trades on the draft floor Thursday night.

The team was on the clock with its 28th overall pick before dealing it and two other picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in a multiple pick swap.

The Bills have acquired picks 32 (R1), 95 (R3) and 221 (R7) from KC in exchange for picks 28 (R1), 133 (R4) and 248 (R7). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 26, 2024

Later, once again on the clock, the team made a move with the Carolina Panthers to move from the last pick in the First Round to the first pick in the Second Round.

The Second Round of the Draft starts Friday at noon.