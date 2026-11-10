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Buffalo Bills trade for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker

The Buffalo Bills have traded a second-round pick for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooke and a fifth-round pick.
Buffalo Bills trade for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have traded a second-round pick for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooke and a fifth-round pick.

Hooker currently leads the NFL with five interceptions and is under contract through 2028.

Hooker, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Titans, has been with the Titans for eight years.

The trade comes after the Bills released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson following a one-game suspension for spitting at an opponent in Week 6.

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