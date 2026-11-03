ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday after a one-game suspension for spitting at an opponent in Week 6.

Gardner-Johnson was suspended without pay for one game in Week 6 after spitting at an opponent during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buffalo Bills signed defensive back Te'Cory Couch on October 31 to fill Gardner-Johnson's spot on the 53-man roster.

This move comes one week before the NFL Trade Deadline, which is next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills release safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson