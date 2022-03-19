Watch
Buffalo Bills trade for Browns QB Case Keenum

FILE -Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. While they wait to welcome Deshaun Watson, the Browns have traded backup quarterback Case Keenum to Buffalo and signed free agent QB Jacoby Brissett, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett, File)
Posted at 6:43 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 12:31:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills' hunt for a backup quarterback appears to have come to a close as the team announced it has acquired quarterback Case Keenum from the Cleveland Browns.

The news was first reported Saturday by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Buffalo will send a 2022 seventh round pick to Cleveland in the trade. Keenum has been a member of the Browns since the 2020 season.

Keenum, 34, has started 76 regular season games for seven different NFL teams, including a full season under center for the Denver Broncos in 2018. The season prior, he won his sole NFL playoff game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Houston product will reunite with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught Keenum's pass in the "Minneapolis Miracle." Keenum has a career 78-48 touchdown-to-interception ratio and six career rushing touchdowns.

