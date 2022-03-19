Buffalo Bills trade for Browns QB Case Keenum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills' hunt for a backup quarterback appears to have come to a close as the team announced it has acquired quarterback Case Keenum from the Cleveland Browns.

The news was first reported Saturday by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Buffalo will send a 2022 seventh round pick to Cleveland in the trade. Keenum has been a member of the Browns since the 2020 season.

Case Keenum has agreed to a restructured deal as part of the trade to the Buffalo, per source. Keenum is now due a base salary of $3.5M, which makes acquiring him more palatable for the Bills from a cap perspective.



He recently earned a $1M roster bonus from Cleveland. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2022

Keenum, 34, has started 76 regular season games for seven different NFL teams, including a full season under center for the Denver Broncos in 2018. The season prior, he won his sole NFL playoff game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Houston product will reunite with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught Keenum's pass in the "Minneapolis Miracle." Keenum has a career 78-48 touchdown-to-interception ratio and six career rushing touchdowns.