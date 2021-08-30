Buffalo Bills trade defensive end Darryl Johnson to Carolina Panthers for 2022 6th round pick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a 2022 6th round pick.

Johnson, 24, has played 31 games with the Bills over two seasons after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Johnson was one of the Bills most prominent players on special teams during his two seasons in Buffalo.