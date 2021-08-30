Watch
Buffalo Bills trade defensive end Darryl Johnson to Carolina Panthers for 2022 6th round pick

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson (92) in action against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 12:47:09-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a 2022 6th round pick.

Johnson, 24, has played 31 games with the Bills over two seasons after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Johnson was one of the Bills most prominent players on special teams during his two seasons in Buffalo.

