Buffalo Bills to return to St. John Fisher University for 2024 training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team will return to St. John Fisher University for 2024 training camp.

This will be the 23rd Bills training camp held at St. John Fisher.

The team will report to camp on July 23 and the first training camp practice is set for July 24.

The Bills said times, dates and ticket information for the 2024 training camp schedule will be announced at a later date on the team's website.

The Return of Blue and Red practice will take place on August 2 at Highmark Stadium. Time and ticket information are to be determined, the team said.