Buffalo Bills to play first regular season game at new Highmark Stadium Week 2 against Detroit Lions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the team will play its first regular season game at the new Highmark Stadium Week 2 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills said the nationally televised matchup on September 17 will stream exclusively on Prime Video. It will also be available locally over-the-air in Buffalo (channel TBD).

The full schedule will be released on Thursday.

Last week, the Bills released drone photos of the first test of the new stadium's video boards.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills release photos of first test of new Highmark Stadium video boards

Buffalo Bills release photos of first test of new Highmark Stadium video boards

As the team prepares to move into the new stadium for the start of the 2026 season, demolition is officially underway at the team's old home. The Bills said power was disconnected at the former stadium on May 1 and the project is slated for completion by March 2027. Breeze National is serving as the demolition contractor.

WATCH: Demolition underway at Highmark Stadium, slated to be complete by March 2027

Demolition underway at Highmark Stadium, slated to be complete by March 2027

In March, we got a chance to go inside to learn more about the emotional process of removing memorabilia as crews prepared for demolition.

"You want to cry," said Brandon Steiner, the CEO of CollectibleXchange, the company charged with preserving and selling pieces of stadium history to Bills fans. "It's a little sad because I know what's transpired in this stadium, the love, the connection, the family, it's almost a religious experience."

WATCH: Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

Also in March, we got a chance to tour the new stadium construction site to see the progress. At the time, the Bill said the project was 93 percent complete and it was on track for substantial completion by June 1.

WATCH: Inside look at the new Highmark Stadium, future home of the Buffalo Bills, now 93 percent complete