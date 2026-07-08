Buffalo Bills to offer fans a second "open practice" to check out new stadium and team

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia will have two chances to check out the New Highmark Stadium, as the team announced that on Tuesday, August 18th at 8:30 a.m., they will host a free and open-to-the-public practice.

Fans will get their first chance to check out the new Highmark Stadium on Saturday August 8th at the annual "Return of the Blue and Red Scrimmage." As part of Buffalo's training camp schedule.

10 days later, the team will welcome the general public to an open practice that is free to attend. According to a statement released by the Bills, a rising demand and high number of Personal Seat Licenses (PSL's) presented the team with a chance to open a second practice to give people an opportunity to check out the new stadium.

"The Return of the Blue & Red practice will continue to be offered to season ticket members first, as it has in past years. However, with an increase demand for the event, we have added an additional practice on August 18 that will be open to the public." Pete Guelli, COO of Buffalo Bills and Sabres

The full press release can be found here.