BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will take on the New York Jets in a Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Kicking off our season in New Jersey. 😎



📺: 2023 Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/9dfiTWFJxw — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 11, 2023

The primetime game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday evening at 8 p.m.