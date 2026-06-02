Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox couldn't imagine himself anywhere else but Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Lost in the shuffle of a busy offseason for the Buffalo Bills was tight end Dawson Knox and the team agreeing to a new deal that lowered his cap hit substantially while extending him through the 2028 season.

We had a good feeling at the end of the last season that this type of move would happen, and that Knox would be the first to spearhead the movement to stay with the organization.

"Beane doesn't know this, but I would've taken a lot less money to stay. Seriously, there's truly nowhere else I could imagine myself playing. So, I wanted to make sure, at all costs, that we got a deal done to stay. I'm hoping to get a few more years here, call it a career, and retire in Buffalo," Knox said.

Knox will continue to be an important piece in a growing tight end room that features Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes. He'll also be there to offer fatherly advice and conversation with his quarterback and new dad, Josh Allen.

"It's so funny the conversations you have pre and post, baby. Like man, she finally had a big poop! We're talking about things you'd never thought we'd talk about. It's made our relationship a little tighter even than what it was before," Knox said.