Buffalo Bills tickets prices set to increase for the 2022 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced tickets prices are set to increase for the 2022 season.

According to the team, about 52% of general admission tickets will increase in price ranging from $3 to $8.50 per game. Season ticket pricing will increase by an average of $11.57 and will vary based on seat location.

The average general admission seat will be $91.98, the Bills say the league average from last year was $107.05. The average price per season ticket, including club and regular seats, will be $113 including sales tax. The average club seat price will be $275, the Bills say the 2021 NFL average of a club seat was $319.46.

According to the team, about 20% of the tickets (more than 13,000 seats) are available for $60 or less and the Bills offer one of the lowest season ticket prices in the NFL at $45 per game.

In addition to the cost of doing business in the NFL, the Bills say some strong home opponents for the upcoming season had an impact on ticket prices.

We think it's fair market value. We compare other teams' prices; we compare our historical prices. We compare the value of that seat as a season ticket, the value as a single game. We evaluate every seat, every row. There are some seats that may go up $3 a game and there are others that might go up $20 a game. The seats that go up $20 a game might be in the first five rows of the 100-level compared to a seat in the 300 level. So, we factor all those things in it. - Bills Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, Chris Colleary

The Bills say the team capped season tickets at 60,000 last season and the team's success led to around 3,000 season tickets on a waitlist that the ticket office is assessing. According to the team, you can secure a spot on the waitlist with a $125 per seat deposit. The season ticket renewal period for current season ticket members will be from February 15 to March 15.

Throughout last season, we accumulated about 3,000 season tickets on a waitlist. So, we're actively selling spots on the wait list. We're evaluating increasing the season ticket capacity a little bit more to make sure that we can accommodate these folks on the waitlist. - Bills Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, Chris Colleary

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination policy, the team says it will "continue to work with local and state government going forward regarding any potential changes."