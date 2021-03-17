Buffalo Bills tender restricted free agent offensive lineman Ike Boettger

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced they tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Ike Boettger a couple of hours before the 4 p.m. deadline.

Boettger, 26, played in 12 regular games for the Bills in 2020 starting seven of them, and started all three playoff games.

Boettger originally signed with the Bills after being undrafted and was claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs, before the Bills claimed him back off waivers.