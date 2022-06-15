Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox: "I've just scratched the surface"

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not only did Dawson Knox set all of his career highs in 2021, but he also set a franchise high for the Bills. Knox's nine touchdowns last season are the most in a season for any Buffalo tight end. In his fourth year with the team, Knox is striving for even more out of himself.

"I think it's important to have confidence and go out to do what you want to do. But at the same time, you don't ever want to feel comfortable or complacent. So it's all about building on it and just taking another step too," Knox said. "I don't feel like I've hit the pinnacle of my game. I feel like I've just scratched the surface. So I'm ready to take another step."

The former third-round pick is closing in on the end of his rookie contract. After the 2022 season, Knox could hit the market. But the Ole Miss product is focused solely on the upcoming campaign.

"I don't think it's any different than any other year," Knox Said. "You start thinking about stuff like that, it's just gonna distract you from how you're playing on the field, so it's just same old year, same old thing."

Knox also has some extra company— and extra competition— in the tight end room. The Bills signed former Buccaneers first-round pick O.J. Howard to a one-year deal. But instead of viewing the situation as one or the other, Knox is most excited for when he and Howard are both on the field.

"There's gonna be so much versatility to this offense now," Knox said. "Bring us in, run the ball, spread us out, get us good match-ups. And [Howard] is a great dude, too. So he's just kind of increasing the work ethic of the whole group."

The tight end room and the entire team's work for mandatory mini-camp is already complete; the Bills are not holding a third day of practice. Instead, the next time they'll be on the field will be at St. John Fisher College. Buffalo's training camp will be held there for the first time since Knox's rookie year.

"It honestly just kind of feels like college camp. Going away, you're in the dorm rooms," Knox said. "It's great mentally, too, to get out of Buffalo, get out of your homes, and kind of have that feeling of everyone's going to war together."