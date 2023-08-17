Buffalo Bills starters will play in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media on Thursday as the team prepares for its second preseason game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McDermott announced that the starters will play in the game and they will play for about a quarter and a half. This includes quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs who did not play in the preseason opener

against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

According to McDermott, the team took a different approach last season when it came to the starters playing in preseason games but this year the team is going back to what they somewhat did before that. He said it's all about doing right by the players and getting them enough dress rehearsals so they are ready to go on Week 1 of the regular season.

Coach McDermott also said after last week's 23-19 victory over the Colts, there is still room for improvement. He cited the need to do a better job leading the defense, a better job communicating, and a better job with execution.

Kickoff of Saturday's preseason game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

You can watch McDermott's full press conference in the video player below.