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Buffalo Bills special teams captain Sam Franklin Jr. suspended for 1 game over spitting incident

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AP
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Another Buffalo Bills player has been suspended after spitting on an opponent on Sunday.

Special teams captain Sam Franklin Jr. will miss a game without pay, along with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who also spit on a Las Vegas Raider.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for 1 game over spitting incident

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for 1 game over spitting incident

Both of them said they would appeal that decision. The Bills are on bye this week and host the Baltimore Ravens on November 1 at 1 p.m.

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