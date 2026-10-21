Buffalo Bills special teams captain Sam Franklin Jr. suspended for 1 game over spitting incident

Another Buffalo Bills player has been suspended after spitting on an opponent on Sunday.

Special teams captain Sam Franklin Jr. will miss a game without pay, along with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who also spit on a Las Vegas Raider.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for 1 game over spitting incident

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for 1 game over spitting incident

Both of them said they would appeal that decision. The Bills are on bye this week and host the Baltimore Ravens on November 1 at 1 p.m.