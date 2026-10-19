Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for one game over spitting incident during Raiders game

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be suspended for one game without pay after he was ejected from Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at players on the opposing team, ESPN reports.

The incident itself took place just before halftime on Sunday. Gardner-Johnson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game as a result.

Watch: C.J. Gardner-Johnson apologizes for spitting incident during Raiders game

Gardner-Johnson took to social media to apologize about the incident.

“There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability,” Gardner-Johnson wrote on social media. “No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.”

Referee Shawn Smith said the NFL’s officiating department in New York confirmed the disqualification.

“We had two players jawing back and forth and then our umpire witnessed him spitting on the opponent,” Smith told a pool reporter.

Bills head coach Joe Brady said the incident reflected poorly on his team.