ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills sixth round pick Rachad Wildgoose announced via his Instagram that he has signed his rookie contract with the team.

Wildgoose, a cornerback, was taken with the 213th overall pick in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old played his college football at the University of Wisconsin.

The cornerback will wear number 32 with the Bills.