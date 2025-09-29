Buffalo Bills sit atop AFC standings despite room for growth

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Alone and on top of the AFC Conference standings, the Buffalo Bills (4-0) have put up 30 points in every game this year. They've done what they've needed to do to win but that hasn't come without a fair share of concerns on both sides of the ball.

Josh Allen and James Cook help lead the offense yet again, while Khalil Shakir provides a nice spark with a big touchdown catch and run.

Defensively, the guys are concerned about the pass rush, but are seeing some improvements in the secondary.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more!

