Buffalo Bills sign WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal

Dolphins Bills Football
Joshua Bessex/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) runs a route during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 12:20:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced wide receiver Trent Sherfield has been signed to a one-year deal.

Sherfield is 27 years old and has played five seasons in the NFL. He began his career by spending three years with the Arizona Cardinals, then spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers, and most recently spent a season with the Miami Dolphins.

He has played in 78 games across those five seasons and has tallied 67 catches for 844 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season with the Dolphins Sherfield had 30 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

