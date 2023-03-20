Buffalo Bills sign WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced wide receiver Trent Sherfield has been signed to a one-year deal.

Sherfield is 27 years old and has played five seasons in the NFL. He began his career by spending three years with the Arizona Cardinals, then spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers, and most recently spent a season with the Miami Dolphins.

He has played in 78 games across those five seasons and has tallied 67 catches for 844 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season with the Dolphins Sherfield had 30 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns.