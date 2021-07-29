Buffalo Bills sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier and Marquel Harrell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills added two players to the offensive line on the second day of training camp.

The Bills announced Thursday that the team has signed center Tyler Gauthier and guard Marquel Harrell.

Harrell, 24, was signed by the Bills last year but didn't make the 53-man roster.

Gauthier, 24, was a member of the practice squads for the Jaguars, Patriots, and most recently the Dolphins.