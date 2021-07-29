Watch
Buffalo Bills sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier and Marquel Harrell

Associated Press
Tyler Gauthier, Marquell Harrell
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:09:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills added two players to the offensive line on the second day of training camp.

The Bills announced Thursday that the team has signed center Tyler Gauthier and guard Marquel Harrell.

Harrell, 24, was signed by the Bills last year but didn't make the 53-man roster.

Gauthier, 24, was a member of the practice squads for the Jaguars, Patriots, and most recently the Dolphins.

