Buffalo Bills sign linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Sunday that the team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year deal.

Giles-Harris, 24, played five games with Jacksonville in 2019 after signing with the team after going undrafted, and played nine games with the team in 2020.

Giles-Harris signed with the Bills after participating in the Bills rookie minicamp over the weekend.