Buffalo Bills sign linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to one-year deal

Gary McCullough/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (43) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bears won 41-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Joe Giles-Harris
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 10:48:08-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Sunday that the team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year deal.

Giles-Harris, 24, played five games with Jacksonville in 2019 after signing with the team after going undrafted, and played nine games with the team in 2020.

Giles-Harris signed with the Bills after participating in the Bills rookie minicamp over the weekend.

