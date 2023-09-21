Watch Now
Buffalo Bills sign LB A.J. Klein to practice squad as LB Christian Kirksey intends to retire

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (52) runs a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 11:19:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has signed linebacker A.J. Klein to the practice squad as linebacker Christian Kirksey has announced he intends to retire.

The Bills signed Kirksey to the practice squad on August 31 after he was released by the Houston Texans. At the time, the belief was that he could help the Bills attempt to replace Tremaine Edmunds who signed with the Chicago Bears in the offseason. He was not elevated to the active roster during the first two weeks of the season.

Klein is a familiar face at One Bills Drive. He spent two seasons with the Bills in 2020 and 2021 then rejoined the Bills in 2022 after brief stints with the Bears and Baltimore Ravens. He was released by the Bills just before the start of the regular season when the team set its initial 53-man roster.

Since 2020 the 32-year-old linebacker has played in a total of 37 games with the Bills, starting 16 of them.

