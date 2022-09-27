Buffalo Bills sign Justin Murray; Tommy Doyle placed on IR

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a stack of injuries for the Bills, the team announces offensive lineman Tommy Doyle will be placed on injured reserve. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Murray will join Buffalo on a one-year deal.

Doyle, who was filling in for Ryan Bates Sunday against Miami, left the game with a knee injury that was later confirmed to be a torn ACL.

Murray is a 6-year veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Murray finished the bulk of the 2021 season on injured reserve before being waived by the Cardinals in August.