Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills sign Justin Murray; Tommy Doyle placed on IR

Tommy Doyle
Alex Menendez/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (72) watches the scoreboard during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Tommy Doyle
Posted at 6:40 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 18:40:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a stack of injuries for the Bills, the team announces offensive lineman Tommy Doyle will be placed on injured reserve. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Murray will join Buffalo on a one-year deal.

Doyle, who was filling in for Ryan Bates Sunday against Miami, left the game with a knee injury that was later confirmed to be a torn ACL.

Murray is a 6-year veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Murray finished the bulk of the 2021 season on injured reserve before being waived by the Cardinals in August.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United