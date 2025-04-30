Buffalo Bills sign free agent wide receiver Elijah Moore

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Just days after visiting the Buffalo Bills on a free agent visit, the team and wide receiver Elijah Moore have reached an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal, 7 Sports has confirmed.

At 25 years old, and a former 2nd-round draft pick, Moore is coming off back-to-back 100+ target seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He brings speed and a wide range of versatility into the Bills' receiver room.

Back in that red and blue 😍🫡Time to go be GREAT. Grateful for the opportunity! Cant wait to meet BILLS MAFIA ❤️💙 — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) April 30, 2025

Moore becomes the third receiver acquired via free agency this offseason for Buffalo following former Los Angeles Charger Joshua Palmer and former Seattle Seahawks specialist Laviska Shenault Jr.

This comes after the Bills selected only one wide receiver, Maryland's Kaden Prather, in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tibbetts Take: This move makes a ton of sense for the Bills. Moore has youth, speed, and upside. His receiving yardage and touchdowns won't pop on a stat sheet from the past two years, but we shouldn't ignore the back-to-back 100+ target seasons. Khalil Shakir led the Bills' offense with 100 targets in 2024 and the next closest in that category was tight end Dalton Kincaid with 75. So if Moore can make his way onto this roster come the fall, I think he'll become a reliable target for reigning MVP Josh Allen in this offense. Watching what the Browns were able to do with him in their offense last season makes me think the "Josh Allen effect," like we saw with Mack Hollins in 2024, will carry over for Moore and likely give him a similar recipe for success on his new team.