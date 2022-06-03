Buffalo Bills sign former first round pick Tavon Austin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added another versatile piece to Josh Allen's arsenal. Veteran wide receiver and former first round pick Tavon Austin shared his signing on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Austin was originally selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft after an illustrious college career at West Virginia. He spent his first five years in the NFL with the Rams.

He has also played for the Cowboys, 49ers, and Jaguars. Last season, Austin hauled in 24 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown with Jacksonville. He also had three carries for 21 yards.

Throughout his career, Austin has also fielded kicks. The ten-year veteran has averaged eight yards per punt return as a pro. The Bills' mandatory minicamp begins on June 14.