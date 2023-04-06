Buffalo Bills sign DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A familiar face is returning to the Buffalo Bills defensive line yet again as the team announced the signing of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal.

Phillips played parts of two seasons with the Bills, in 2018 and 2019. He then spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before returning to the Bills for the 2022 season.

Across his three seasons with the Bills, Phillips has played in 40 games and tallied 11 sacks, 22 QB hits and 51 tackles.

Phillips was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round, 52nd overall, of the 2015 NFL Draft. Next season will be his 10th year in the NFL.