Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones; place Bryan Cox, Jr. on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that the team signed defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones, and placed defensive end Bryan Cox, Jr. on injured reserve.

Ankou, 27, played 27 games over his four seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and played seven games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

Jones, 26, played 20 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and 2018.

The Bills announced that defensive end Bryan Cox, Jr. has been placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.