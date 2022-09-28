Watch Now
Bills sign cornerback Xavier Rhodes

Posted at 11:53 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 23:53:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)  — The Bills continue to work around injuries, especially Buffalo's secondary, which seems to be shrinking. Tuesday, the defensive back room grew as the Bills signed veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

According to multiple reports, Rhodes will be initially added to the practice squad hoping to be called up.

Rhodes is new to Buffalo but spent some time with Leslie Frazier and Stefon Diggs during his Minnesota Vikings days. He spent the bulk of his career with the Vikings until making his way to the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

Rhodes started in nearly 30 games over two seasons in Indianapolis.

