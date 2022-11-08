Buffalo Bills show support for SPCA adoption program for vets

WEST SENECA — The SPCA Serving Erie County has a free adoption program for veterans to create a powerful connection between vets and pets, and one Buffalo Bills player is being recognized for his commitment to community.

Number 69 Buffalo Bills Long Snapper Reid Ferguson was nominated for the NFL Salute to Service award for the Bills, he says that receiving the nomination is an honor and fuels a sibling rivalry.

"I know my brother got the nominee for the Dolphins and we got kind of a back of forth going between our parents, you gotta vote for me today and vote for me tomorrow,” said Ferguson.

One Depew Navy veteran has been a season ticket holder for the Bills for over 55 years, and says that getting his dog, Jake, through the program has helped him through the hard times and bad.

“When I lost my only son, this guy helped me a lot. He helps me through everyday, He is a good boy and he does not expect anything out of me, and I do not expect anything out him, but he wants love and gives love. That's all i ask for,” said Allan Monaco.

Jake may even be a favorite of Bill's quarterback.

“He is Josh Allen’s favorite wide retriever,” said Monaco.

For Ferguson giving back to the community through events is what makes Buffalo, Buffalo Strong.

"The local community is who shows up and supports us in our endeavors on and off the field, and the community is the biggest part of that,” said Ferguson.