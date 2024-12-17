Buffalo Bills show off new jersey combination for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will wear a new uniform combo for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills revealed the new uniform combo on social media Tuesday morning, showing off the red jersey with white pants.

🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋!! 🚨 We're dropping a new uniform combination this Sunday.#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/nxZkjUTy0R — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 17, 2024

The game on Sunday has been flexed. Kickoff for the game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. but it will now start at 4:25 p.m. The game will still be televised on CBS.