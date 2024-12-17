Watch Now
Buffalo Bills show off new jersey combination for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will wear a new uniform combo for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills revealed the new uniform combo on social media Tuesday morning, showing off the red jersey with white pants.

The game on Sunday has been flexed. Kickoff for the game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. but it will now start at 4:25 p.m. The game will still be televised on CBS.

Josh Allen & the Buffalo Bills offense has scored 90 points in last two games; is clicking at an elite level

