Buffalo Bills should be aggressive as the NFL Trade Deadline approaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the Buffalo Bills and their front office have a decision to make.

It's fairly simple: should the team hold firm, or move future assets to improve their roster this season?

At 7-2, the Bills currently own the second-best record in the AFC and have a four-game lead in the AFC East. There's no denying they have a strong roster led by an elite quarterback, but is a move necessary to contend with the other top teams?

Remember, the Bills already made a big in-season trade, acquiring Amari Cooper for a third-round pick last month.

Our crew from Leading The Charge agrees that now is the time to be aggressive and the Cooper move isn't enough. But what positions should the team target?

