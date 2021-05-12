Buffalo Bills seventh round pick Jack Anderson signs rookie contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills seventh round pick Jack Anderson announced via his Instagram that he has signed a rookie contract with the team.

Anderson was the second Bills player to have signed a rookie contract on Wednesday, and like Boogie Basham, Anderson announced it via Instagram.

Anderson was taken with the Bills final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 236th overall pick.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider will wear number 66 with the Bills.