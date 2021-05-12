Watch
Buffalo Bills seventh round pick Jack Anderson signs rookie contract

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 7:14 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:14:58-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills seventh round pick Jack Anderson announced via his Instagram that he has signed a rookie contract with the team.

Anderson was the second Bills player to have signed a rookie contract on Wednesday, and like Boogie Basham, Anderson announced it via Instagram.

Anderson was taken with the Bills final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 236th overall pick.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider will wear number 66 with the Bills.

