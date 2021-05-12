Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills second round pick Boogie Basham signs rookie contract

items.[0].image.alt
Rusty Costanza/AP
FILE - American Team defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr., of Wake Forest (9), takes a break during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, file photo. Basham is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
Boogie Basham
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 17:49:45-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills 2021 second round pick Carlos 'Boogie' Basham Jr. announced via his Instagram that he has signed his rookie contract with the team.

Basham, 23, was taken with the 61st overall pick by the Bills out of Wake Forest.

Basham was one of two defensive ends taken by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft, with the other being Gregory Rousseau who was taken in the first round by the Bills.

The Bills announced that Basham will wear number 96.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma