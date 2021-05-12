Buffalo Bills second round pick Boogie Basham signs rookie contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills 2021 second round pick Carlos 'Boogie' Basham Jr. announced via his Instagram that he has signed his rookie contract with the team.

Basham, 23, was taken with the 61st overall pick by the Bills out of Wake Forest.

Basham was one of two defensive ends taken by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft, with the other being Gregory Rousseau who was taken in the first round by the Bills.

The Bills announced that Basham will wear number 96.