Buffalo Bills say 'Thank you, Detroit' and announce donation after playing home game at Ford Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lake effect snow storm dropped feet of snow on portions of Western New York this weekend and forced the Buffalo Bills to play a "home" game at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the Detroit Lions.

On Tuesday the Bills said "Thank you, Detroit" and announced the Bills Foundation is donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

The team also had coffee and donuts from Tim Hortons delivered to the Lions facility and Ford Field.

You can find the team's full statement below: