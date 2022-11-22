Buffalo Bills say 'Thank you, Detroit' and announce donation after playing home game at Ford Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lake effect snow storm dropped feet of snow on portions of Western New York this weekend and forced the Buffalo Bills to play a "home" game at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the Detroit Lions.
On Tuesday the Bills said "Thank you, Detroit" and announced the Bills Foundation is donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.
The team also had coffee and donuts from Tim Hortons delivered to the Lions facility and Ford Field.
You can find the team's full statement below:
The Buffalo Bills would like to express their sincere thanks to the Lions organization. In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors and came together quickly to ensure the Bills could host their "home" game on Sunday after parts of Western New York faced snow accumulations of more than 80 inches.
"We can't thank the Lions organization enough for their efforts this past weekend," Ron Raccuia, Buffalo's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said. "It was no small feat to pull that game off, and each and every Lions staff member was first class throughout."
Buffalo was ecstatic over how welcoming and accommodating the Lions organization was with their ability to make us feel at home. The organization did a countless number of things to make sure the game could be played on time, and it does not go unnoticed.
To express our gratitude, the Bills foundation is donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. We would also love Bills Mafia to follow our lead and donate to the Lions who did so much for us over the last few days. If you would like to donate, please click here.
The Bills also had Tim Hortons coffee and donuts delivered to the Lions facility and Ford Field this morning.
Thank you so much to the Lions organization for doing whatever needed to be done to make our Week 11 game possible.
