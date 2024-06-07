Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp ready for leadership role after departure of Poyer and Hyde

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Washington product Taylor Rapp entered the NFL as a rookie in 2019 for the Los Angeles Rams and earned a starting role. The Super Bowl champion had to humble himself when transitioning to the Buffalo Bills last season.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills defensive back Taylor Rapp (20) runs a drill during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"The year that I went through last year. It looked like my role was different compared to my first four years in the league," said Taylor Rapp.

However, signing a one-year deal with the Bills during free agency was better than 'okay' for the veteran safety.

"Probably the best thing that could've happened to my career, to my life, my relationship with my wife. You know we grew off the field."

Rapp emerged as a better player and teammate and credited much of his progress to the dynamic safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Rick Scuteri/AP Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"I really feel like those two guys are the best teammates I've had throughout my whole career."

The hard work paid off, and General Manager Brandon Beane secured Rapp on a three-year extension.

A new defensive back room that naturally makes Rapp the most experienced.

"It's crazy because I'm going on year six, and I feel like it was just my rookie year, and I was in Cole's position. My rookie year, I had Eric Weddle; he was kind of like my vet."

Even as a kid, Rapp says he always wanted to play with his big brother and his friends.

"I think that played a huge part of growing up because I was always playing with older guys, always playing up, older teams and stuff. I think that played a huge part in my development."

Now, it's Rapp's turn to lead.

"I've got to take that. I've got to embrace that role."