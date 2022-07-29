Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde leaves practice on cart after apparent injury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice Friday on a cart after an apparent injury.

According to Sports Director Matt Bove, Hyde landed hard on the ground and was tended to by trainers. He walked off limping and favoring his right leg.

Hyde remained on the sidelines for a period of time but after a few minutes, he was taken back to the locker room on a cart.