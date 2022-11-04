Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer to miss Sunday's game, Milano and Brown questionable

ORCHARD, PARK — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he deals with an elbow injury.

The Bills released their injury report Friday afternoon and there were only two other players with an injury designation, linebacker Matt Milano and offensive lineman Spencer Brown were both listed as questionable.

Milano is dealing with an oblique injury, he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but did practice in a limited capacity on Friday.

Brown is dealing with an ankle injury, he practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tremaine Edmunds, Von Miller, Mitch Morse, Cam Lewis and Taiwan Jones all practiced in full Friday and do not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game.

Earlier this week the Bills activated cornerback Tre'Davious White to the team's 53-man roster. White hasn't played since being injured on Thanksgiving last year. Although he doesn't carry an injury designation, head coach Sean McDermott said his status is yet to be determined for Sunday.