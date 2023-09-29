Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury.

Poyer has not practiced this week and will not practice on Friday.

The Bills said McDermott expects all the other players listed on the Thursday injury report to play on Sunday.

The Bills are 2-1 and coming off of back-to-back wins in which they scored a combined 75 points and only allowed a combined 13 points. The Dolphins are 3-0 and coming off a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, it was the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966 and the fourth 70-point game in NFL history.