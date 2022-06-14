Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer returns to the team for mandatory minicamp

Image (8).jpeg
WKBW
Image (8).jpeg
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 17:40:11-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills returned to One Bills Drive Tuesday for the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp and there was a familiar face back in attendance.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to the team for the first day of mandatory minicamp. Poyer was not in attendance for OTAs earlier this offseason. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Poyer is still seeking a contract extension as he enters the last year of his deal and the Bills have been in contact with his agents about the situation.

7 Sports spoke with Bills QB Josh Allen, S Michah Hyde and head coach Sean McDermott about Poyer. You can read their thoughts below.

"I am glad that he's here. We missed him during OTAs and I know he missed being here. Again, he's All-Pro-Po and when he is on the field he is one of the best, if not the best safety. We've got the best safety tandem in the league and I've said that since I got here and I'm going to continue to say that."
- Josh Allen
"When he's not here it's different. It's different whether it's making calls, getting guys lined up, making plays, and being a leader. You know, it's different and that's a guy I feel like you can't replace."
- Micah Hyde
"It's good to see his face on a personal level. To just get him around the team, I am sure those guys are happy to see him, so it looks like he has been working and we are looking forward to spending some time with him the next couple days."
- Sean McDermott

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United