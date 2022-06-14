Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer returns to the team for mandatory minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills returned to One Bills Drive Tuesday for the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp and there was a familiar face back in attendance.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to the team for the first day of mandatory minicamp. Poyer was not in attendance for OTAs earlier this offseason. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Poyer is still seeking a contract extension as he enters the last year of his deal and the Bills have been in contact with his agents about the situation.

Jordan Poyer has arrived and he noticed all the cameras focused on him 👀 #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ZHB2q6VMqY — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 14, 2022

7 Sports spoke with Bills QB Josh Allen, S Michah Hyde and head coach Sean McDermott about Poyer. You can read their thoughts below.

"I am glad that he's here. We missed him during OTAs and I know he missed being here. Again, he's All-Pro-Po and when he is on the field he is one of the best, if not the best safety. We've got the best safety tandem in the league and I've said that since I got here and I'm going to continue to say that." - Josh Allen

"When he's not here it's different. It's different whether it's making calls, getting guys lined up, making plays, and being a leader. You know, it's different and that's a guy I feel like you can't replace." - Micah Hyde