Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer discusses battle with alcoholism, reveals he is one year sober

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a revealing Instagram post on Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer discussed his battle with alcoholism and shared that he's been one year sober.

In the post, Poyer shared that after the Bills lost to the Houston Texans in the 2020, he drank alcohol every day for five straight weeks.

The 29-year-old admitted that he attended three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings over the last year, and thanked his wife, his family, and his friends for their support while he was receiving help.

The safety added, "but If I can overcome the struggle of alcohol, so can you."

Poyer added that his direct messages on his Instagram account @j_poyer21 are open for anyone who has questions or those who need support.

In his four years in Buffalo, Poyer has only missed one regular season game and has been an integral part of the Bills defense.