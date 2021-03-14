Menu

Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer discusses battle with alcoholism, reveals he is one year sober

Wants to help those struggling with alcoholism
items.[0].image.alt
Brett Carlsen/AP
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) stands in position against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Jordan Poyer
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 10:58:30-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a revealing Instagram post on Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer discussed his battle with alcoholism and shared that he's been one year sober.

In the post, Poyer shared that after the Bills lost to the Houston Texans in the 2020, he drank alcohol every day for five straight weeks.

The 29-year-old admitted that he attended three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings over the last year, and thanked his wife, his family, and his friends for their support while he was receiving help.

The safety added, "but If I can overcome the struggle of alcohol, so can you."

Poyer added that his direct messages on his Instagram account @j_poyer21 are open for anyone who has questions or those who need support.

In his four years in Buffalo, Poyer has only missed one regular season game and has been an integral part of the Bills defense.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources