Buffalo Bills rush for four touchdowns, improve to 10-6 with 29-15 over Atlanta Falcons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite three interceptions from Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills improved to double-digit wins for the third year in a row with a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park.

Here's how they got there.

First Quarter: Bills 14-2 Falcons

On the first drive of the game the Falcons are forced to punt on fourth down, but Bills kick returner Marquez Stevenson gets the football knocked out by Atlanta and the Bills recover the ball in the end zone and are tackled for a safety.

The Bills defense prevents Atlanta from getting anything going on offense and are forced to punt.

Josh Allen rushed one-yard to cap off a 69-yard drive to give Buffalo a 7-2 lead.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacked and stripped the ball from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips recovered the fumble to give Buffalo the ball in Atlanta territory.

Josh Allen ran for his second rushing touchdown of the game to give Buffalo a 14-2 lead.

Second Quarter: Falcons 15-14 Bills

The Falcons cannot convert on third down but are able to kick a field goal to cut Buffalo's lead to 14-5.

Josh Allen threw an interception to Falcons cornerback Duron Harmon to turn the ball over to Atlanta.

Falcons running back Mike Davis ran the ball in for a touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to 14-12.

Josh Allen threw his second interception of the quarter this time to A.J. Terrell to give Atlanta the ball back.

The Falcons kick another field goal to take the lead heading into the second half.

Third Quarter: Bills 22-15 Falcons

Josh Allen threw his third interception on three consecutive drives to give Atlanta the ball once again.

The Bills defense knocks Atlanta out of field goal range and Atlanta punts.

Devin Singletary rushed for a six-yard touchdown and Cole Beasley converted the two-pointer to give Buffalo a seven-point lead.

The Bills prevent Atlanta from making anything happen on offense and force them to punt.

Fourth Quarter: Bills 29-15 Falcons

Devin Singletary rushed for his second touchdown of the game to give Buffalo a 14-point lead.

After a taunting penalty from Matt Ryan, the Bills make a huge stop on fourth down to get the ball back.

The Bills run out the clock and improve to 10-6.

