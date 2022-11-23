Buffalo Bills rule out Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Rousseau for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Edmunds is dealing with a groin/heel injury and Rousseau is dealing with an ankle injury. Edmunds was injured in the team's Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and has not played since. Rousseau was injured in the team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets and has not played since.

In addition, center Mitch Morse is listed as questionable and defensive end A.J. Epenesa is listed as doubtful.

No other players have injury designations as the Bills are set to take on the Lions at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.