Buffalo Bills rookie DE Greg Rousseau named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rousseau had an interception, sack and five total tackles in the game. The interception came in the third quarter when Rousseau tipped a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and then intercepted it.

In five games played this season the rookie defensive end has 18 total tackles and leads the team with three sacks.

Rousseau is the third Bills player to be named player of the week this season, joining Tremaine Edmunds (defense - Week 4) and Josh Allen (offense - Week 3).

According to the team, Rousseau is the just the second Bills rookie to win the Defensive Player of the Week award joining former Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett who won the award in Week 16 in 1987.