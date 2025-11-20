Buffalo Bills rookie CB Max Hairston making his presence felt after knee injury delayed start of his season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just a short amount of time, Buffalo Bills rookie Cornerback Max Hairston has made his presence felt.

For a rookie with just four games under his belt, Hairston’s maturity on the field is already shining, as is his desire to simply be in a position to make plays for his team.

Hairston's rookie season was nearly taken away by a freak knee injury back in training camp, but that long break from the field gave him time to reflect and ultimately use that adversity to his advantage.

“I felt like that injury from the beginning was a blessing in disguise," Hairston said. "And instead of dwelling on something I can’t change, it just made my mental stronger. Not allowing this injury to put me down any longer than it did.”

Fast forward to his first-ever Thursday Night primetime game, and his resiliency has earned high praise from his head coach.

“He’s been solid," Sean McDermott said. "Which is impressive for a person who missed the amount of time he missed. But I’ve been very, I’d say, satisfied. I don’t like using that word, but he’s played sound football.”

The interceptions, big tackles, and increased role in the defense are all great for Hairston, but he’d be the first to tell you that none of that matters if his team isn’t winning football games.

“Can’t win football games as one player, so I just look at it as how can I help the other guys out there who are playing with me," Hairston said. "Taking every rep I get, making the most of it, and being supported when I’m not out there by Tre (Tre’Davious White) and CB (Christian Benford).