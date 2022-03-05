Buffalo Bills returning to St. John Fisher College for training camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) —

The Buffalo Bills will officially return to the Rochester area for training camp.

The team announced on Saturday that the Bills and St. John Fisher College, in Pittsford, agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in 2022.

Training camp has taken place in Orchard Park for the past two years due to the pandemic.

More details, including dates and practice times, are expected to be announced later this spring.