Buffalo Bills returning to St. John Fisher College for training camp

Bills fans training camp
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes a selfie with fans after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 13:14:24-05

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) —
The Buffalo Bills will officially return to the Rochester area for training camp.

The team announced on Saturday that the Bills and St. John Fisher College, in Pittsford, agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in 2022.

Training camp has taken place in Orchard Park for the past two years due to the pandemic.

More details, including dates and practice times, are expected to be announced later this spring.

