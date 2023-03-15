Buffalo Bills restructure Stefon Diggs contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Brandon Beane magic continues as the free agency window lingers.

After restructuring, Josh Allen and Von Miller's contracts to create nearly $32 million in cap space, Stefon Diggs is added to the mix.

According to ESPN, Buffalo turns a portion of Diggs's base salary into a signing bonus which gives the Bills just over $5 million more to play with.

https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1635806231691505665?s=20

The Bills have a long list of unrestricted free agents that will hit the market Wednesday, 1. P.M. if no offer is made.

Bills unrestricted free agents remaining:

S Jordan Poyer

OL Rodger Saffold

DT Jordan Phillips

DE Shaq Lawson

WR Jamison Crowder

OL David Quessenberry

RB Taiwan Jones

OL Greg Van Roten

WR Jake Kumerow

S Dean Marlowe

OL Bobby Hart

LB A.J. Klein

RB Devin Singletary

S Jaquan Johnson

TE Tommy Sweeney