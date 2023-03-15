Watch Now
Buffalo Bills restructure Stefon Diggs contract

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) takes the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 14, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Brandon Beane magic continues as the free agency window lingers.

After restructuring, Josh Allen and Von Miller's contracts to create nearly $32 million in cap space, Stefon Diggs is added to the mix.

According to ESPN, Buffalo turns a portion of Diggs's base salary into a signing bonus which gives the Bills just over $5 million more to play with.

The Bills have a long list of unrestricted free agents that will hit the market Wednesday, 1. P.M. if no offer is made.

Bills unrestricted free agents remaining:

S Jordan Poyer

OL Rodger Saffold

DT Jordan Phillips

DE Shaq Lawson

WR Jamison Crowder

OL David Quessenberry

RB Taiwan Jones

OL Greg Van Roten

WR Jake Kumerow

S Dean Marlowe

OL Bobby Hart

LB A.J. Klein

RB Devin Singletary

S Jaquan Johnson

TE Tommy Sweeney

