Buffalo Bills restructure Stefon Diggs contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Brandon Beane magic continues as the free agency window lingers.
After restructuring, Josh Allen and Von Miller's contracts to create nearly $32 million in cap space, Stefon Diggs is added to the mix.
According to ESPN, Buffalo turns a portion of Diggs's base salary into a signing bonus which gives the Bills just over $5 million more to play with.
The Bills have a long list of unrestricted free agents that will hit the market Wednesday, 1. P.M. if no offer is made.
Bills unrestricted free agents remaining:
S Jordan Poyer
OL Rodger Saffold
DT Jordan Phillips
DE Shaq Lawson
WR Jamison Crowder
OL David Quessenberry
RB Taiwan Jones
OL Greg Van Roten
WR Jake Kumerow
S Dean Marlowe
OL Bobby Hart
LB A.J. Klein
RB Devin Singletary
S Jaquan Johnson
TE Tommy Sweeney